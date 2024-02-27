More than 147,000 Thais registered for debt relief programme

The registration, which opened on December 1, will end on Thursday (February 29), he added, urging people who have debt problems to hurry up and register.

The registration is part of the government's efforts to tackle the issue of illegal lending at hefty interest rates. Many debtors who had failed to repay their debts were reportedly threatened or assaulted by loan sharks.

Suttipong said most of the registrations (122,722 people) were done via the online platform, while the rest did so at provincial debt centres nationwide. Bangkok saw the most registered debtors at 11,215 people, with a debt value of 965 million baht, followed by Nakhon Si Thammarat (5,948 people, 406 million baht), and Songkhla (5,433 people, 360 million baht).

He added that since the start of the programme, 27,199 debtors have entered into a negotiation process, which has seen 17,287 cases resolved. In these cases, the creditors have agreed to reduce the debt value by 737.2 million baht and allow debtors more time to pay.