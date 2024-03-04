Pattani hosts successful business matching with a focus on women
In addition to reinforcing the role of women as the main drive of economic growth in Thailand’s deep south, empowering them as entrepreneurs can positively impact communities and the local economy.
It is for this reason that the Department of Business Development (DBD) is collaborating with Pattani Province and the Interior Ministry on a project to create opportunities for women in trade and investment.
The three state agencies signed a memorandum of understanding in Pattani province last week at an event that also featured a matching activity. This collaborative agreement is designed to boost the local economy in Thailand’s southernmost provinces by strengthening a network of women’s groups.
Auramon Supthaweethum, the department’s director-general, noted that the three southernmost provinces are special economic zones with high potential and already have the basic economic infrastructure, making them attractive to both local and international investors.
Pattani’s Governor Patimoh Sadiyamu, the first female Muslim governor of the province added that the aim was to change the area from conflict and violence towards trade. “The three southernmost provinces have abundant natural resources but we need opportunities and human resource development. It is therefore important that we push for this. The government must take the lead in creating the economy we want,” she said.
Key goals of the project
The joint effort aims to support the women’s network through three main strategies.
- Strengthening business by providing marketing knowledge both online and in person, enhancing group knowledge in how to further expand businesses, smart finance, back office management, especially for SMEs, and smart packaging for all business levels.
- Expanding sales channels by creating trade opportunities to promote the unique products of each province as national products, along with developing marketing strategies customised to each type of business.
- Building the business networks that are essential for professional and diversified operations, especially when businesses already have multiple sales channels. Establishing business networks involves connecting with raw material suppliers and wholesalers to help distribute products, and even collaborating with similar businesses within the country. By coming together, businesses can support each other and work together to strengthen their operations.
DBD earlier reduced registration fees by 50% for all types of businesses in the special development zones for a period of three years, from January 1, 2024, to December 31, 2026. This includes the three southernmost provinces and aims to stimulate the local economy and attract more investors to the area. The MOU will help drive local businesses to generate income for themselves, take care of their families, and improve their quality of life. Importantly, it will be the key to unlocking the region’s economic future, connecting trade in the border areas to export Thai products to other countries.
Creating business opportunities
DBD organised a business matching activity in Pattani that gave 45 local entrepreneurs from 5 southern provinces, including women entrepreneurs, the opportunity to meet five leading firms, namely Siam Piwat Co Ltd, King Power Tax Free Co Ltd., Big C Supercenter Plc, Ek-Chai Distribution System Co Ltd, and the Thai Wholesale & Retail Trade Association.
The two sides exchanged views and gained insights on how to proceed from the displays of local products, as well as from workshops and feedback from visitors on how best to develop the products to meet market demand.
The most attractive local products for buyers are hand-patterned batiks; Krue Poh Pattani’s local crispy fried fish crackers; Pattani’s Durian Paste in bite-sized candy form; Pattani’s artisanal woven products from sedge; and cosmetics made from local natural and herbal products.
The event saw 68 partners finalising negotiations and deals for 110 local products valued at Bt15 million. Sales at the event amounted to Bt649,000.
DBD and Pattani Province will turn this success into a "Pattani Model" to expand trading opportunities to the two other southernmost provinces, Yala and Narathiwat.
"We believe these three provinces are special economic zones with high potential and ready in terms of basic economic infrastructure. They are attractive to both local and international investors," said Auramon.
The director general added that the department will continue to make promoting businesses in the three southernmost provinces its primary mission.