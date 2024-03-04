Pattani hosts successful business matching with a focus on women 

It is for this reason that the Department of Business Development (DBD) is collaborating with Pattani Province and the Interior Ministry on a project to create opportunities for women in trade and investment.

The three state agencies signed a memorandum of understanding in Pattani province last week at an event that also featured a matching activity. This collaborative agreement is designed to boost the local economy in Thailand’s southernmost provinces by strengthening a network of women’s groups.

Auramon Supthaweethum, the department’s director-general, noted that the three southernmost provinces are special economic zones with high potential and already have the basic economic infrastructure, making them attractive to both local and international investors.

Pattani’s Governor Patimoh Sadiyamu, the first female Muslim governor of the province added that the aim was to change the area from conflict and violence towards trade. “The three southernmost provinces have abundant natural resources but we need opportunities and human resource development. It is therefore important that we push for this. The government must take the lead in creating the economy we want,” she said.