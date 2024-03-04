Thailand’s soaring personal loans trigger concerns about people’s liquidity

The surge in household debts in Thailand has been attributed to the 15.6% expansion in personal loans, especially car loans, which rose by 40.2% year on year.

“This reflects people’s lack of liquidity, as car loans are usually approved quickly and easily,” NESDC secretary-general Danucha Pichayanan said on Monday.

However, he said, auto loans are given at a far higher rate of interest and are usually the last option when it comes to boosting liquidity.