PM vows all-out efforts to tackle Thailand’s problems at Thansettakij event
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Friday urged Thai people to believe in the country’s potential, vowing that the government would continue to strengthen the economy, generate income, improve people’s quality of life, and solve problems in all aspects.
Srettha, who doubles as the finance minister, was delivering a keynote speech at a dinner talk event to mark Thansettakij's 44th anniversary under the theme "Thailand New Era".
The event was held on Friday at Centara Grand Hotel and Bangkok Convention Centre in Bangkok.
Thansettakij is a Nation Group publication focusing on business news and analyses.
In his speech, Srettha said Thai people should believe in the country’s potential, even if they do not have confidence in the government or in himself.
“Thailand can no longer be stuck in the circle of disagreement that has overshadowed the country’s bright future,” he said. “The government aims to strengthen its people to push Thailand into the next era with such policies as promoting the Marriage Equality Bill, advocating freedom in career choices, and pushing for voluntary military conscription.”
The premier spoke about the progress in passing the Clean Air Bill, as well as the government’s efforts in cracking down on sources of air pollution together with local administrations of provinces with high level of smog, such as Chiang Mai, which has yielded tangible results.
Srettha warned that Thailand would not buy products from neighbouring countries who continue to burn agricultural wastes in the open, which is one of the main sources of PM2.5 dust particles.
PM2.5 refers to dust particles 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter. Long-term exposure to PM2.5 is linked with chronic diseases, including lung and heart problems.
The PM also highlighted his government’s commitment to solving the problem of household debt, with focus on cracking down on loan shark services that are rampant in upcountry areas.
He said the government would continue to provide land title deeds to farmers to allow them to own the land legally and even use it as collateral for loans.
Srettha said after the successful deal with China to permanently waive visa requirement for citizens of both countries, the government aims to extend the visa free campaign with more countries to facilitate travel by Thais and promote the tourism industry. Other measures to promote tourism that the government is championing include soft power as an economic driver, tourism in second-tier provinces to expand revenue distribution to rural areas, and development of airports nationwide, he said.
Srettha vowed to triple the income of over 10 million Thai farmers in four years through various policies, including increasing prices and output of produce, penetrating new markets overseas, and promotion of alternative economic crops, such as soybean, which is a main ingredient in plant-based food products.
The PM added that the government was in talks with Malaysia to jointly establish a halal food centre in a southern border province to help increase the income of farmers and food manufacturers in the South.
Srettha, however, made it clear that the country’s various problems could not be solved by him or his Cabinet alone. He said it would require participation and commitment from all parties, be they government agencies, private sector, security units, and the public, to ensure Thailand progresses into the new era with honour and pride.