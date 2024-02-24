PM vows all-out efforts to tackle Thailand’s problems at Thansettakij event

Srettha, who doubles as the finance minister, was delivering a keynote speech at a dinner talk event to mark Thansettakij's 44th anniversary under the theme "Thailand New Era".

The event was held on Friday at Centara Grand Hotel and Bangkok Convention Centre in Bangkok.

Thansettakij is a Nation Group publication focusing on business news and analyses.

In his speech, Srettha said Thai people should believe in the country’s potential, even if they do not have confidence in the government or in himself.

“Thailand can no longer be stuck in the circle of disagreement that has overshadowed the country’s bright future,” he said. “The government aims to strengthen its people to push Thailand into the next era with such policies as promoting the Marriage Equality Bill, advocating freedom in career choices, and pushing for voluntary military conscription.”

The premier spoke about the progress in passing the Clean Air Bill, as well as the government’s efforts in cracking down on sources of air pollution together with local administrations of provinces with high level of smog, such as Chiang Mai, which has yielded tangible results.

Srettha warned that Thailand would not buy products from neighbouring countries who continue to burn agricultural wastes in the open, which is one of the main sources of PM2.5 dust particles.

PM2.5 refers to dust particles 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter. Long-term exposure to PM2.5 is linked with chronic diseases, including lung and heart problems.