Cut unnecessary spending, avoid duplication, Srettha tells agencies

Government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said Srettha told the Cabinet meeting on Sunday that he had received a report from a special House committee vetting the fiscal 2024 budget bill, which found that there were many duplicate projects among government agencies.

Srettha also noted that the fixed expenditures ratio of the 2024 budget bill was still too high compared to the investment budget.

As a result, Chai said, Srettha has instructed deputy prime ministers to ensure that government agencies under their supervision better coordinate with other agencies on planning projects and spending in order to avoid duplication when they prepare the 2025 budget projections.