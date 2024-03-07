Cut unnecessary spending, avoid duplication, Srettha tells agencies
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has instructed government agencies to cut down on unnecessary spending in the fiscal 2025 budget to ensure the government would have sufficient money for investments to spur the economy, the government spokesman said Thursday.
Government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said Srettha told the Cabinet meeting on Sunday that he had received a report from a special House committee vetting the fiscal 2024 budget bill, which found that there were many duplicate projects among government agencies.
Srettha also noted that the fixed expenditures ratio of the 2024 budget bill was still too high compared to the investment budget.
As a result, Chai said, Srettha has instructed deputy prime ministers to ensure that government agencies under their supervision better coordinate with other agencies on planning projects and spending in order to avoid duplication when they prepare the 2025 budget projections.
Chai said Srettha also instructed all government agencies to cut unnecessary spending in the fiscal 2025 budget bill.
Among the spending that should be cut is public relations budgets, allocations for training and study trips, and spending for foreign trips as well as allocations for vehicle rentals.
Chai said Srettha suggested that government agencies should turn to increased electronic filing, as well as hold online conferences in order to reduce travel and transportation costs.
On recruitment of new personnel, Srettha had suggested that government agencies recruit only necessary workers as allowed by the Civil Service Commission.
The prime minister wants to find savings in the budget in order to allocate money for further investments aimed at reviving the economy.
Srettha told the Cabinet meeting that the country needed more investment in the manufacturing sector, agricultural sector, industrial development and the development of future services, as well as in logistics and clean energy in order to increase the country’s competitiveness in line with the 13th national development plan.