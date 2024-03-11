Govt blames fuel subsidies for missing its revenue target by 8.8 billion baht

Pornchai Thiraveja, director-general of the ministry’s Fiscal Policy Office (FPO), said on Monday that the failure to meet its revenue target from October 2023 to January 2024 was attributed to the Excise Department’s subsidy on petrol and diesel prices.

He said the top three agencies with the highest revenue in the first four months of fiscal 2024 are:

• Revenue Department: 622.69 billion baht revenue, 6.78 billion baht more than target and 1.5% higher than the same period last year