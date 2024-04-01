Italy drought, EU’s crackdown on labour rights offer Thailand new opportunities

Phumtham said on Monday that he had instructed trade representatives at Thai embassies recently to look for export opportunities, and the envoy in Rome had responded by saying that Italy required more rice due to drought.

He added that the European Union has lifted tax privileges for Vietnam and Myanmar because both nations had failed to protect basic labour rights.

However, Thailand can only make the most of this opportunity this year, as the EU is expected to renew tax privileges for Vietnam and Myanmar next year, he added.