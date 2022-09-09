Thai flag to be flown at half-mast in honour of Queen Elizabeth II
Thailand will fly its flag at half-mast for three days to mark the passing of United Kingdom’s Queen Elizabeth II, Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said on Friday.
He said this was in line with diplomatic protocol.
Meanwhile, the UK Embassy in Bangkok will open its doors to mourners on Saturday from 9am to noon, and again at the same time on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. People can leave their condolence messages at the embassy or online via https://www.royal.uk/.
The British flag was flown at half-mast at the AIA Tower, which houses the UK embassy, and mourners placed roses outside the building on Friday.
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history, died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday afternoon (early hours of Friday in Thailand). She was 96.
Her passing came just two days after she undertook her final constitutional duty by appointing Liz Truss, Britain’s 15th prime minister of her 70-year reign.