Thai flag to be flown at half-mast in honour of Queen Elizabeth II

He said this was in line with diplomatic protocol.

Meanwhile, the UK Embassy in Bangkok will open its doors to mourners on Saturday from 9am to noon, and again at the same time on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. People can leave their condolence messages at the embassy or online via https://www.royal.uk/.

The British flag was flown at half-mast at the AIA Tower, which houses the UK embassy, and mourners placed roses outside the building on Friday.