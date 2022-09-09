Thai schoolchildren suffering huge losses trading in crypto: TDRI

Somchai Jitsuchon, research director for inclusive development at Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI), said he had learned that many secondary school students in the Northeast have made losses ranging from tens of thousands to over 100,000 baht from investing in crypto.

“Money used to fund their investments came from their families. In some cases, the money used was their grandparents’ savings for their education,” Somchai wrote in a Facebook post on Friday.

“This is very worrying. The government should impose urgent and strong measures to protect these newcomers. They began investing in the belief they could make big profits,” he said.