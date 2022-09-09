Floating coffins sighted in Bangkok flood

Fortunately, closer examination revealed that the coffin was empty.

A video clip of the coffin floating down flooded Soi Phaholyothin 54 in northern Bangkok has gone viral on Thai social media.

The unused funeral item was finally traced to the nearby Saphan Mai branch of Burapha Coffins.

The shop owner, who asked not to be identified, said on Friday that his neighbourhood was hit by flash flooding after several hours of heavy rain on Thursday.