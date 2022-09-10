Pakkred-Sathorn boats to sport green-yellow flags from Monday

The company, Chao Phraya Express Boat Ltd, announced on Friday that the change is because boats sporting green flags share some stops with yellow-flag boats that run the shorter route from Nonthaburi to Sathorn. This confuses commuters wanting to travel between Nonthaburi and Sathorn.

“Hence, the company has decided to add both colours to the flag to let passengers know that they can use either boat if they want to travel from Nonthaburi to Sathorn,” said Charoenporn Charoentham, the company’s managing director.

He added that from Monday, the company will add extra boats that will depart from Phra Nang Klao Pier every morning at 7am, arrive at Nonthaburi pier at 7.12am and at Sathorn pier by 8.02am. These extra boats, which will accommodate more commuters during rush hour, will only be available on weekdays.

The company also said that boats are having to go slower than usual due to Chao Phraya’s rising water level and commuters should take that into account when travelling.