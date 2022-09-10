‘You’ve done us proud’: Bangkok Brits pen tributes to late queen

British nationals, foreign diplomats and representatives of international organisations gathered at the UK mission on the 12th floor of the AIA Sathon Tower to write their messages.

Many placed white flowers before a picture of the late monarch in expressions of respect.

The UK Embassy will be open to mourners for four days – Saturday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday – from 9am to noon. Messages of condolence can be left at the embassy or online at https://www.royal.uk/.