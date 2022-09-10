‘You’ve done us proud’: Bangkok Brits pen tributes to late queen
People began filing into the British Embassy in Bangkok on Saturday to sign a book of condolence opened to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
British nationals, foreign diplomats and representatives of international organisations gathered at the UK mission on the 12th floor of the AIA Sathon Tower to write their messages.
Many placed white flowers before a picture of the late monarch in expressions of respect.
The UK Embassy will be open to mourners for four days – Saturday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday – from 9am to noon. Messages of condolence can be left at the embassy or online at https://www.royal.uk/.
Well-known British travel blogger Richard Barrow, who lives in Samut Prakan province, was among those who penned a message in the embassy condolence book on Saturday. In a Facebook post, he said he wrote: “You’ve done us proud for many years. Now it’s time for you to rest after a job well done.”
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history, died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday afternoon (early hours of Friday in Thailand). She was 96.
Her passing came just two days after she undertook her final constitutional duty by appointing Liz Truss as the 15th prime minister of her 70-year reign.