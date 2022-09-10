King, Queen Mother send condolences to Charles III on passing of Queen Elizabeth II

HM Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother also sent a message of condolence to Charles III, which reads: “May I say how deeply saddened I am by the demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. I count myself fortunate to have met and observed Her Majesty at work on many an occasion, from the first State Visit made by His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej, my late husband, in 1960 when I accompanied him to the United Kingdom, and then, on to the State Visits made by Her Majesty to Thailand in 1972 and 1996.

“I could not but be greatly impressed by her statecraft and graciousness. Throughout, I was moved by her genuine care and concern for the plight of the underprivileged and the needy. Meeting Her Majesty was always a truly enriching experience.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I offer to Your Majesty, to all members of the Royal Family, my heartfelt sympathy and condolences for this great loss.”