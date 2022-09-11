Exploding chemicals set shophouse ablaze in Chiang Mai
A shophouse in Chiang Mai’s San Sai district went up in flames on Saturday evening when agricultural chemicals stored inside exploded.
Police said nobody was injured in the incident, which took place at around 8pm near a petrol station on the new Mae Jo Road in Nong Jom subdistrict.
Residents living nearby and petrol station staff said they heard a huge explosion, followed by several others before the building was engulfed by flames.
It took firefighters and 10 fire engines about an hour to get the blaze under control.
Police later cordoned off the area and said a thorough check will be conducted on Sunday.
Chaiphan That-inchan, 50, came forward to tell police that he had rented the building to store fertiliser chemicals distributed by his company, Speed Agrosci Co Ltd.
He added that the chemicals stored did not include potassium chlorate, which is banned because it can explode.
Chaiphan reckons the fire had been caused by a short-circuit but is waiting for investigators to determine the cause.
A witness identified as Yik, 55, said he was heading to his motorcycle parked behind the shophouse when he heard one explosion with two more in quick succession. He said each explosion was accompanied by a large fireball shooting into the sky.
Petrol station staff also said debris and plastic containers began landing in their area, so the station was immediately closed down for safety.