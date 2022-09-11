Exploding chemicals set shophouse ablaze in Chiang Mai

Chaiphan That-inchan, 50, came forward to tell police that he had rented the building to store fertiliser chemicals distributed by his company, Speed Agrosci Co Ltd.

He added that the chemicals stored did not include potassium chlorate, which is banned because it can explode.

Chaiphan reckons the fire had been caused by a short-circuit but is waiting for investigators to determine the cause.

A witness identified as Yik, 55, said he was heading to his motorcycle parked behind the shophouse when he heard one explosion with two more in quick succession. He said each explosion was accompanied by a large fireball shooting into the sky.

Petrol station staff also said debris and plastic containers began landing in their area, so the station was immediately closed down for safety.