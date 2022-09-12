Heavy rain forecast for most of Thailand today

The low-pressure cell over southern Vietnam and southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand will also contribute to the wet weather, the Meteorological Department said.

Continuous rain can be expected across the country, while isolated heavy to very heavy rain is possible in the North, Northeast, Central region including Bangkok and its vicinity, the East and the east coast of the South.

People have been warned of flash floods and runoffs, especially along the foothills, near waterways and lowlands.