Heavy rain forecast for most of Thailand today
Heavy to very heavy rain will hit most of Thailand on Monday thanks to the moderate monsoon trough lying across the North, upper Central and the East.
The low-pressure cell over southern Vietnam and southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand will also contribute to the wet weather, the Meteorological Department said.
Continuous rain can be expected across the country, while isolated heavy to very heavy rain is possible in the North, Northeast, Central region including Bangkok and its vicinity, the East and the east coast of the South.
People have been warned of flash floods and runoffs, especially along the foothills, near waterways and lowlands.
Temperature is expected to vary from lows of 22 to 26 degrees Celsius and highs of 28 to 34 degrees Celsius.
The east coast of the South will also be battered by metre-high waves, which will get higher in thundershowers. On the west coast, waves are expected to be above 2-metres high from Phuket upwards but will drop in size from Krabi downwards.