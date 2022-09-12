Covid-19 shortened life expectancy by two years: UN report

Manoon said the report, which was presented by the UN on September 8, found that human life expectancy had dropped from 73 in 2019 to 71.4 in 2021.

The report also pointed out that the average educational level and average standard of living had also deteriorated because of the pandemic.

The report found that global GDP had dropped during 2020 to 2021, causing the global HDI to decline by five years, Manoon said.

He said the HDI scores had been improving for 30 consecutive years but the 2021 report showed a drop for the first time in 30 years.

Manoon said Covid had a more severe impact on human life than PM2.5 pollutants. As a result, he said people should get Covid vaccines or booster doses and always protect themselves by wearing flu masks and frequently wash their hands.