Thai floods easing as dams have capacity for more monsoon rain, says Anupong
Dams in Thailand still have capacity to handle heavy rain, while the government is working around the clock to drain floods from lowlands, said Interior Minister Anupong Paochinda on Monday.
Anupong was answering senator Panthep Klanarongran, who asked about ongoing flooding and government’s flood-prevention plan during a senate meeting.
Anupong said total rainfall in Thailand this year is forecast to be 26 per cent higher than the annual average of 1,500 millilitres, citing Thailand Meteorological Department data.
“This year, Thailand has not been directly affected by any tropical storms, but the influence of the Southwest monsoon and strong winds in the Gulf and Andaman Sea have caused heavy rain in parts of Thailand, resulting in lowland flooding,” he said.
Recent flooding has been caused by rivers and waterways overflowing rather than the direct result of heavy rain, he added.
“Since September 1, a total of 31 provinces have been affected by floods, which are gradually subsiding as water levels in rivers and waterways return to normal,” Anupong said.
He reported that 13 provinces are still inundated but water levels are expected to fall soon. The 13 flood-hit provinces are Phayao, Nan, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phetchabun, Kalasin, Khon Kaen, Nong Bua Lamphu, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Rayong and Chanthaburi.
Anupong said that dams and reservoirs nationwide are still capable of handling water from heavy rain. Water authorities were strictly adhering to the “rule curve”, which balances flood prevention with the need to conserve water.
Anupong said authorities are also working continually to accelerate drainage of floodwater through waterways into the sea so flood victims can resume normal life as soon as possible. Meanwhile, preparations are being made to protect communities along rivers from more floods.
“Provincial governors have also been tasked with monitoring the situation closely and issuing warnings to communities in flood-prone areas if waters approach critical levels,” he said. “Government agencies will continue to collaborate with military units and public and private networks to defend communities from floodwater as well as provide help and evacuation in case of emergency.”