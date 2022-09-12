Thai floods easing as dams have capacity for more monsoon rain, says Anupong

Anupong was answering senator Panthep Klanarongran, who asked about ongoing flooding and government’s flood-prevention plan during a senate meeting.

Anupong said total rainfall in Thailand this year is forecast to be 26 per cent higher than the annual average of 1,500 millilitres, citing Thailand Meteorological Department data.

“This year, Thailand has not been directly affected by any tropical storms, but the influence of the Southwest monsoon and strong winds in the Gulf and Andaman Sea have caused heavy rain in parts of Thailand, resulting in lowland flooding,” he said.

Recent flooding has been caused by rivers and waterways overflowing rather than the direct result of heavy rain, he added.

“Since September 1, a total of 31 provinces have been affected by floods, which are gradually subsiding as water levels in rivers and waterways return to normal,” Anupong said.

He reported that 13 provinces are still inundated but water levels are expected to fall soon. The 13 flood-hit provinces are Phayao, Nan, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phetchabun, Kalasin, Khon Kaen, Nong Bua Lamphu, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Rayong and Chanthaburi.