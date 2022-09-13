background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
SATURDAY, October 08, 2022
nationthailand
New US ambassador tucks into street food on first tour of Bangkok

New US ambassador tucks into street food on first tour of Bangkok

TUESDAY, September 13, 2022
THE NATION

Incoming US Ambassador to Thailand Bob Godec spent his first weekend in the country visiting cultural landmarks around Bangkok, the US Embassy said on Tuesday.

Godec started at the iconic Wat Phra Kaew or Temple of the Emerald Buddha in Phra Nakhon district. He then strolled up Maharat Road in the company of Radtasiri “Bes” Wachirapunyanont, an alumnus of the Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative (YSEALI) who works on energy and water issues.

New US ambassador tucks into street food on first tour of Bangkok

New US ambassador tucks into street food on first tour of Bangkok

He then took the ferry across the Chao Phraya River to visit Wat Arun, the Temple of Dawn, where he was welcomed by the abbot, Phra Brahmavajaramethee.

New US ambassador tucks into street food on first tour of Bangkok

No tour of Bangkok would be complete without the world-famous street food, and the new ambassador indulged at a noodle shop on Soi Polo.

New US ambassador tucks into street food on first tour of Bangkok

He ended his day by offering incense, candles, flowers and water at the Erawan Shrine in Pathum Wan. This fulfilled a wish he made at the shrine a few years ago to return to Thailand.

New US ambassador tucks into street food on first tour of Bangkok

Godec arrived in Thailand last Wednesday (September 7) to replace his predecessor Michael Heath, who had served as Charge d’Affaires from January 2021 to August this year.

THE NATION
TAGS
United StatesUS ambassadorBangkokStreet FoodBreaking News
RELATED