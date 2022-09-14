Army sergeant allegedly kills two colleagues, injures another
An army sergeant allegedly went on a shooting spree inside the Royal Thai Army War College on Wednesday morning, killing two colleagues and injuring another.
Royal Thai Army deputy spokeswoman Colonel Sirichan Ngathong identified the attacker as Sgt-Major 1st Class Yongyuth Mungkornki, 59.
Yongyuth, a clerk of the Army college, walked into his office carrying his pistol and allegedly shot his colleagues.
The two dead victims were identified as Sgt-Major 1st Class Nopparat Inthornsunthorn, a clerk at the college, and Sgt-Major 1st Class Prakarn Sinsong, another clerk.
Sgt-Major 1st Class Yongyuth Panyanuwat, who was injured, was rushed to Phramongkutklao Hospital.
The spokeswoman said the incident happened at 8.45am.
Some TV reports said the attacker was heard shouting that he would kill up to ten.
After the shooting, Yongyuth ran out of the building but was arrested by police and military police in front of the college. He was handed over to police.
The Army is investigating the motive behind the shooting, Sirichan said.
Yongyuth’s superior told the college that he could have been under severe tension because of chronic health problems.
Sirichan said the Royal Thai Army was sorry about the deaths and injury and it would take care of medical expenses of the injured officer and handle the funeral rites for the dead officers.
She said the Army, while fully cooperating with police, would review safety measures inside its offices.