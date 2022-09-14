Army sergeant allegedly kills two colleagues, injures another

The spokeswoman said the incident happened at 8.45am.

Some TV reports said the attacker was heard shouting that he would kill up to ten.

After the shooting, Yongyuth ran out of the building but was arrested by police and military police in front of the college. He was handed over to police.

The Army is investigating the motive behind the shooting, Sirichan said.

Yongyuth’s superior told the college that he could have been under severe tension because of chronic health problems.

Sirichan said the Royal Thai Army was sorry about the deaths and injury and it would take care of medical expenses of the injured officer and handle the funeral rites for the dead officers.

She said the Army, while fully cooperating with police, would review safety measures inside its offices.