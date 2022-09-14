Anupong visits flood-hit Bangkok area, pledges help to BMA

“It had prepared tools, machines and personnel and warned Bangkok residents in advance, but the canals still overflowed because of heavy rains.”

Anupong said the government and the BMA have been working closely to prepare to fight floods.

“If the BMA wants support, it can coordinate with the Interior Ministry. The ministry will provide full assistance in terms of tools, personnel, flat-bottom boats, for example,” Anupong added.

He said the flood situation would improve soon if there were no more heavy rains.

He added that General Prayut Chan-o-cha, in his capacity as defence minister, had instructed military personnel to provide full assistance to the city administration to help flood victims.

Anupong said the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation will also coordinate with the BMA to make it convenient for people in flood-hit areas to travel by boats and large vehicles.

In his report to Anupong, Chadchart said Bangkok was suffering from serious flooding because the amount of rainfall had doubled from the normal 120mm to over 300mm.

He said Lat Krabang district was surrounded by three areas – Paed Riew district in Chachoengsao province on the east, Tambon Pak Nam in Samut Prakan province on the south and west of Bangkok.

The BMA was speeding up draining of floodwater through Bang Pakong River on the western side because the Royal Irrigation Department has set up a systematic water draining system and the department has stepped in to help drain water.

The BMA was also trying to drain some water via Samut Prakan to the Gulf of Thailand and via western Bangkok through Klong Phra Khanong.

Chadchart said he was happy that all sectors had stepped in to help the BMA. The city administration would consult the central government on how to manage water in eastern Bangkok in the long run because Bangkok was expanding on the eastern side, which is also close to the Eastern Economic Corridor.

“Bangkok cannot do it alone. It needs support from surrounding provinces for sustainable and common interests in the long run,” Chadchart said.

Narong Ruangsri, deputy Bangkok city clerk, reported to Anupong that Lat Krabang was hit by floods because the district was hit by heavy rains for many consecutive days.

He said the BMA has mobilised its personnel and tools to help around 170,000 affected people in six subdistricts of Lat Krabang.

Somsak Meeudomsak, director of BMA’s Sewerage and Drainage Department, reported to Anupong that the water level on Klong Prawet had reached a critical point, causing it to overflow and flood Lat Krabang Road, Luang Paeng Road, Chao Khun Thaharn Road and several communities in low-lying areas.