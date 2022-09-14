As countdown begins to Apec Summit, govt campaign to create public awareness
Thailand has launched a campaign to demonstrate its readiness to host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Summit 2022, with a variety of activities.
They are aimed at raising Thai people's awareness of how to be welcoming hosts as the country counts down to the gathering of leaders in November.
Anucha Nakasai, the Minister to the Prime Minister's Office, said on Wednesday during the opening ceremony in Bangkok that the campaign is part of the Government Public Relations Department's mission to create awareness and understanding about the benefits of the summit and encourage the participation of Thai people.
The government’s "Thailand Ready, Apec Ready" campaign is being organised under the concept of “Open. Connect. Balance”, which is the main theme of Apec Summit 2022.
"Being the host of the Apec Summit at this time is very important to the country. It is a great opportunity to show Thailand's potential to global leaders and the business sector so that they will be confident to trade and invest in the country," said Anucha.
Anucha said that besides emphasising the country's potential and readiness to colloborate with all parties, the campaign will focus on the development of environmental management systems under the concept of bio, circular, green (BCG) economy model as the main idea to highlight the issues.
Meanwhile, Thailand's Public Relations Department has appointed nine representatives to Apec 2022.
All of them are well-known public figures in their respective fields, including unicorn Flash Express CEO Komsan Saelee, actress and model Khemanit Jamikorn, famous Thai chef Chumpol Jangprai, Miss Universe Thailand 2021 Anchilee Scott-Kemmis, Miss Universe Thailand 2021 first runner-up Tharina Botes, NFT artist Titipun Tubthong, actress and social entrepreneur Khemupsorn Sirisukha, Agricultural Technology startup Aukrit Unahalekhaka, and actress and activist Suppasit Jongcheveevat to aid in the promotion of Apec 2022 in Thailand.
Each of the nine representatives will be assigned one of three groups: open, connect, or balance.
Komson, CEO and founder of Flash Express, Thailand's first startup unicorn, stated that under the “Open” theme, he wanted to demonstrate the country's potential beyond export, tourism, and hospitality. Thailand is eager to embrace new digital and technology.
Chef Chumpol, for his part, stated that he intends to demonstrate Thailand's strength in food security. Regardless of the crisis, he stated that Thailand is fortunate to be free of food shortages. Hence, he wishes to pave the way for Thai food and gastronomy to expand to the new level.
Chumpol is the main chef in charge of the dinner menu for the Apec Summit 2022's opening gala night.
Titipun, an NFT artist who works under the 'Connect' theme, added that connection is one of the key words to success nowadays. This is due to the fact that when people connect, more innovation and opportunities follow. So, the Apec Summit is a great opportunity for all Thais to make new connections.
Khemupsorn, a social entrepreneur under the "Sirithai" brand who works under the “Balance” theme, believes the Apec Summit will be an opportunity to remind all parties of the importance of social, economic, and environmental development. Everything must work in tandem.
The public will be made aware of Thailand’s readiness for the Apec Summit through presentation of activities, performances, videos, and demonstration booths related to the main activities, such as food for the future competition. The event will take place from September until the Apec Summit on November 18-19.
The theme "Thailand Ready, Apec Ready" is to demonstrate the soft power potential of Thai youth and to make Thai people aware, proud and ready to host Apec Summit 2022.