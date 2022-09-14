As countdown begins to Apec Summit, govt campaign to create public awareness

Each of the nine representatives will be assigned one of three groups: open, connect, or balance.

Komson, CEO and founder of Flash Express, Thailand's first startup unicorn, stated that under the “Open” theme, he wanted to demonstrate the country's potential beyond export, tourism, and hospitality. Thailand is eager to embrace new digital and technology.

Chef Chumpol, for his part, stated that he intends to demonstrate Thailand's strength in food security. Regardless of the crisis, he stated that Thailand is fortunate to be free of food shortages. Hence, he wishes to pave the way for Thai food and gastronomy to expand to the new level.

Chumpol is the main chef in charge of the dinner menu for the Apec Summit 2022's opening gala night.

Titipun, an NFT artist who works under the 'Connect' theme, added that connection is one of the key words to success nowadays. This is due to the fact that when people connect, more innovation and opportunities follow. So, the Apec Summit is a great opportunity for all Thais to make new connections.

Khemupsorn, a social entrepreneur under the "Sirithai" brand who works under the “Balance” theme, believes the Apec Summit will be an opportunity to remind all parties of the importance of social, economic, and environmental development. Everything must work in tandem.

The public will be made aware of Thailand’s readiness for the Apec Summit through presentation of activities, performances, videos, and demonstration booths related to the main activities, such as food for the future competition. The event will take place from September until the Apec Summit on November 18-19.

The theme "Thailand Ready, Apec Ready" is to demonstrate the soft power potential of Thai youth and to make Thai people aware, proud and ready to host Apec Summit 2022.

