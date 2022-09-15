Lazada now selling premium grade GI products

Deputy Commerce Minister Sinit Lertkrai said on Wednesday that the ministry’s Department of Intellectual Property (DIP) had been promoting new marketing opportunities for GI products via both online and traditional channels in a bid to promote local economies and generate income to both farmers and entrepreneurs.

“We have partnered with several marketing platforms, including Lazada, our latest partner, who will select premium-grade GI products and promote them on their platform for consumers to conveniently browse through. Purchased products will be delivered directly to their homes,” he said.

The department has implemented the GI certification system to protect a product by certifying that it comes from a certain area and has characteristics that cannot be replicated elsewhere, Sinit said.

It helps add value to the product and prevents competitors from using the area’s name and misleading the public about a product’s origins. It also acts as a certification, showing the product possesses certain qualities, or enjoys a reputation, due to its geographical origin, he explained.

Premium-grade GI products that have been selected to spearhead Lazada’s marketing campaign include Thep Sadej coffee from Chiang Mai, Pae Jor Khew beans from Tak, Mor Hom fabric from Phrae, Bang Kra Thum sun-dried banana from Phitsanulok and Thung Kula Ronghai jasmine rice from Roi Et.

If you are interested in GI products, you can visit Lazada’s page for the purpose at https://www.lazada.co.th/thaigishop. The first 100 customers who go in for 500 baht purchases of GI products will receive a 100-baht discount (valid until September 30).

More information on GI products can be found on Facebook: GI Thailand.