Police in superhero outfits are guardians of Uttaradit fair
Creative officers at a police station in Uttaradit’s Muang district donned superhero costumes to keep security and assist visitors at a popular annual fruit fair in this northern province.
The langsat, longkong, OTOP fair is being held at a ground in front of Phraya Pichai statute from Monday to next Thursday.
Several of the policemen were seen attired in Spiderman, Hulk, Venom and Captain America costumes, much to the excitement of children – and the amusement of adults – visiting the fair.
The “superheroes” were seen helping children and the elderly cross the road to the fair and keeping a close eye on the overall situation.
Since the fair also features concerts, police fear teenagers would engage in fistfights, so the station found it necessary to dispatch a mobile detention van to the scene to warn the concert goers to behave, said station commander Pol Colonel Somkasem Jarak.