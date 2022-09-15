Senior Lao journalists visit Nation Group offices
A group of senior Lao journalists made a courtesy call on the Nation Group as part of their five-day visit to Thailand this week.
The group, led by Lao Journalists Association (LJA) president Savankhone Razmountry, was greeted by Nation Group chairman Shine Bunnag and other senior executives on Wednesday afternoon.
Both sides exchanged views on the current situation of the media industry and the impact of digital disruption on the media worldwide, as well as the changing behaviour of media consumers.
Shine told the visiting Lao journalists about the Nation Group’s move to reduce its reliance on giant online platforms that tend to revise their algorithm rules regularly. He said that in order to survive, media outlets would have to rely more on their own platforms, such as mobile applications or websites.
Meanwhile, Nation Group vice chairman Somchai Meesen and managing editor Weerasak Pongaksorn stressed that online media outlets need to offer in-depth analytical content, and not just news coverage, in order to stay competitive.
The Lao visitors also observed the editorial department and the studio of Nation TV, which is equipped with modern technology.
The Lao media group is on a visit to Thailand from September 13 to 17.
The LJA has retained good ties with the Thai Journalists Association.