Senior Lao journalists visit Nation Group offices

The group, led by Lao Journalists Association (LJA) president Savankhone Razmountry, was greeted by Nation Group chairman Shine Bunnag and other senior executives on Wednesday afternoon.

Both sides exchanged views on the current situation of the media industry and the impact of digital disruption on the media worldwide, as well as the changing behaviour of media consumers.

Shine told the visiting Lao journalists about the Nation Group’s move to reduce its reliance on giant online platforms that tend to revise their algorithm rules regularly. He said that in order to survive, media outlets would have to rely more on their own platforms, such as mobile applications or websites.