Natural Resources and Environment, Finance ministries get ready to launch the ‘Reforestation for Carbon Credit’ campaign

Krisda added that the campaign will grant an opportunity for private companies to engage in a social responsibility project, as well as help promote carbon credit trading in Thailand. “Furthermore, the project will help reduce tax barriers imposed by the United States, the European Union and other foreign trade partners, who tend to use trade barrier policies against countries that fail to contribute to the reduction of carbon emissions,” he added. “We expected that Thailand’s export sector will greatly benefit from reduced tax barrier brought on by this project.”

Sopon Thongdee, director-general of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, added that the department recently announced regulations for sharing of carbon credit from planting and maintaining mangrove forests, in a bid to promote carbon credit trading among private companies who are interested in reforestation projects.

Sopon said the department estimated that more than 40,000 rai of mangrove forest will be planted this year under this project. Within 10 years, it is estimated that Thailand’s mangrove forest areas will expand by at least 300,000 rai thanks to the private sector’s effort, which will help the government save the reforestation budget by about 600 million baht per year.

“We hope that the expanded forest areas will benefit surrounding communities both directly and indirectly, and help contribute to Thailand’s goal of becoming carbon neutral in 2050 and emitting zero greenhouse gas in 2065,” he said. “One of the project requirements is that coastal communities must be able to continue their occupation and lifestyle after the reforestation is complete, while participating private partners must strictly follow related laws in planting the forest and maintaining it for the next 30 years in exchange for carbon credit.”

Kiatchai Maitreewong, director of Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization (TGO) said besides working with Finance Ministry to determine tax benefits for participants of the Reforestation for Carbon Credit campaign, TGO is also developing a platform for carbon credit evaluation under international standards. “This platform will help private companies calculate and offset their carbon footprint using standardised tools. It will also come with a carbon credit registry system that will make carbon credit trading more widely accessible for private companies in Thailand,” he added.