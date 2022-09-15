Toyota Thailand loses court case over import tax on parts for Prius

The verdict stated that TMT was not eligible for exemption or reduction of taxes and duties for its import of parts for the local production of its Prius hybrid model.

TMT’s import of parts for some 20,000 Prius cars was instead subjected to an 80 per cent import tax, estimated at 11 billion baht, the court ruled.

TMT testified that between 2010 and 2012, it had imported car parts into Thailand for the production of Prius sedans. TMT was convinced that the imports were eligible for reduction and exemption of import taxes under the Japan-Thailand Economic Partnership Agreement (JTEPA).

The plaintiff asked the court to revoke the demand for full import taxes.