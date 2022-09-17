Student behind Nonthaburi killing out on bail with conditions

The Central Juvenile and Family Court also ordered that the boy, identified only by his nickname “Tar”, report to the court every month for four months.

The incident took place on Thursday during computer class at Wat Lat Pla Duk School in Nonthaburi’s Bang Bua Thong district, with 15-year-old Noppasil Ngamsud sustaining fatal injuries from a homemade firearm brought to school by Tar, also 15.

Police on Thursday found the .38 calibre gun in a canal about 1.5 km. away from the school. Tar reportedly said he had asked an older friend, identified only as Sent, to help him get rid of the gun.

On Friday Tar’s mother, Phatcharee, 42, told the press that she was glad to see her son being released on bail so he can go back to school. She also said she was deeply sorry to the family of Noppasil.

Phatcharee added that she would have to borrow the 10,000 baht to cover the bail bond and reiterated that Tar would strictly follow the conditions set by the court.

She said Tar’s father will drive him to school every day and the boy will be barred from riding his motorbike or leaving the house at night.