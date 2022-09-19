Heavy rain sinks tourist boat in Chanthaburi, 1 dead, 1 missing

A call for help was made to the Sawang Katanyu Rescue Foundation at around 8pm on Sunday when the boat began sinking near Wat Arakkha Thewada in Chanthaburi’s Laem Sing district.

Rescue officials reportedly spent several hours fishing five people out of the water, one of whom was an 11-year-old boy, before calling the search off due to strong currents caused by heavy rain and gusty winds. One passenger, a 40-year-old man, is still missing.

After the victims were brought to shore, the officials tried to resuscitate a woman but were unsuccessful. She was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Boat driver Surasak Charoensuk, 38, reportedly told officials that the boat had six people on board – four men and two women including him – and they were on a trip to catch peregrine crabs, which is popular night-time activity in the area.

He said the current became stronger as it continued raining heavily, and water began entering the boat, causing it to sink slowly while they were in the middle of the river. He then sent SOS signals to people onshore with a flashlight.

Rescue officials are scheduled to resume the hunt for the last victim on Monday morning.