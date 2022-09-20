Thai police reassure EU of commitment to fight IUU fishing

During the meeting, Surachate reported Thailand’s progress in suppression of IUU fishing practices and the Thai side also sought advice from the EU on how to effectively enforce the law against IUU fishing.

During the meeting, the EU representatives sought details about legal prosecutions and investigation of IUU practices.

The EU side also asked Surachate to explain how Thai agencies coordinate to track and arrest illegal fishing boats and they also asked for more details of legal cases of IUU fishing, which had increased, especially the legal prosecution of Thai officials involved in IUU fishing.