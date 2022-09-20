Thai police reassure EU of commitment to fight IUU fishing
A Thai delegation visited Brussels to assure the European Union about Thailand’s commitment to fight illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.
Assistant National Police chief Pol Lt-General Surachate Hakpal led the delegation of senior police officers. Thailand’s ambassador to Belgium Sek Wannamethee accompanied the delegation during their meeting with Charlina Vitcheva, director-general of EU’s directorate-general for Maritime Affairs and Fisheries on Monday (local time).
During the meeting, Surachate reported Thailand’s progress in suppression of IUU fishing practices and the Thai side also sought advice from the EU on how to effectively enforce the law against IUU fishing.
During the meeting, the EU representatives sought details about legal prosecutions and investigation of IUU practices.
The EU side also asked Surachate to explain how Thai agencies coordinate to track and arrest illegal fishing boats and they also asked for more details of legal cases of IUU fishing, which had increased, especially the legal prosecution of Thai officials involved in IUU fishing.
Surachate told reporters that the EU representatives expressed interest after hearing Thailand had stepped up efforts to try to end IUU fishing in the kingdom.
Surachate also asked the EU representatives to consider reviewing Thailand’s status now that the kingdom has been stepping up efforts to fight IUU fishing.
The EU representatives also suggested that there should be more cooperation among Thai government agencies for a more effective crackdown on IUU fishing in the long run.
Surachate told reporters that his visit to Brussels managed to draw the EU’s attention to Thailand’s commitment to fight IUU fishing and the trip should improve the country’s image in the eyes of the international community.