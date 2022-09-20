Brave teacher in Tak battles ‘claypocalypse’ to keep school open

Narong Puangkham, a teacher at Umphang District Informal Education Centre, said locals were totally reliant on four-wheel drive vehicles and trail motorcycles during the rainy season.

He explained that many schools were located in Umphang Wildlife Sanctuary, where road conditions are especially bad. He also admitted to being exhausted by the daily battle he faced travelling to school.

"However, I am proud of my work as a teacher, helped by colleagues, students and villagers," he said, vowing to continue his duties at the education centre.