Schools closed as chemical leak at Nakhon Pathom factory pollutes air
Some schools in Nakhon Pathom suspended classes for a day on Thursday after chemical leaked from a factory in Nakhon Chai Si district.
The Phraram 199 emergency radio centre reported at 9am that the leak occurred at a facility in Tambon Khun Kaew, and an offensive smell spread across a wide area, including to adjacent Thawi Watthana district.
District firefighters and rescuers rushed to the factory to help get workers to safety and plug the leak.
According to the Thawi Wattana district office, the factory was Indorama Polyester Industries on Phetkasem Road in Tambon Khun Kaew.
The office said the factory managed to shut the valve to stop the leak, but the chemical that had already seeped out had caused a stench across many areas, as well as those adjacent to Bangkok.
Officials said the chemical was sulphur dioxide and the seepage occurred from a leaked oil coil of a machine.
The leakage prompted Mahidol University, located in Tambon Salaya of Nakhon Pathom’s Buddha Monthon district, to warn its students to stay inside buildings and wear face masks all the time to prevent possible respiratory issues.
The university advised its students and personnel to meet doctors immediately if they developed any breathing difficulty.
Mahidol Demonstration International School, Phra Tamnak Suan Kularb School and Kanchanapisek College announced they had suspended classes on Thursday for the safety of students and teachers.