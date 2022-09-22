Schools closed as chemical leak at Nakhon Pathom factory pollutes air

District firefighters and rescuers rushed to the factory to help get workers to safety and plug the leak.

According to the Thawi Wattana district office, the factory was Indorama Polyester Industries on Phetkasem Road in Tambon Khun Kaew.

The office said the factory managed to shut the valve to stop the leak, but the chemical that had already seeped out had caused a stench across many areas, as well as those adjacent to Bangkok.

Officials said the chemical was sulphur dioxide and the seepage occurred from a leaked oil coil of a machine.