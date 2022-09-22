Indorama plant in Nakhon Pathom partially closed after chemical leak

The office cited Section 39 of the Factories Act to order partial suspension of the operation.

The Indorama factory in question is located in Moo 4 village in Tambon Khun Kaew in Nakhon Chai Si district of the province.

The authorities said the chemical leak occurred at 6am and workers managed to close a valve to stop the leak at 6.15am.

The smell of the leaked chemical spread in the vicinity.