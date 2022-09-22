Indorama plant in Nakhon Pathom partially closed after chemical leak
Indorama Polyester Industries Plc was ordered by the authorities to partially suspend operations at its plant in Nakhon Pathom province following a chemical leak on Thursday morning.
The Nakhon Pathom Industry Office ordered Indorama to suspend operations in the area where the chemical leak had occurred until the problem was fixed and it was certified by an engineer.
The office cited Section 39 of the Factories Act to order partial suspension of the operation.
The Indorama factory in question is located in Moo 4 village in Tambon Khun Kaew in Nakhon Chai Si district of the province.
The authorities said the chemical leak occurred at 6am and workers managed to close a valve to stop the leak at 6.15am.
The smell of the leaked chemical spread in the vicinity.
Nakhon Pathom provincial Governor Surasak Charoensirichote and Nakhon Pathom chief industry officer Samruay Khemthonglang led officials from government agencies concerned to inspect the factory at 10am.
The officials found that the leakage had occurred inside the second plant that refined plastic.
They found that about 30 litres of a chemical used for a cooling system called hot oil dowtherm DT1. The chemical is made of biphenyl and diphenyl oxide.
Officials said as the chemical is light, it spreads easily across a wide area. Inhaling it can cause inflammation in the respiratory system hence people living in nearby areas were advised to wear masks and to stay in the areas with good ventilation.
Indorama Polyester Industries manufactures polyester chips, polyester staple fibres, polyester pre-oriented yarns, polyester filament yarns and fully-drawn yarns The company makes about 127,000 tonnes of polyester products a year.