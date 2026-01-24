THE LANGHAM, Custom House: Thailand’s Most Anticipated Hotel Opening for 2026

Rabbit Holdings, part of the BTS Group, has partnered with The Langham Hotels and Resorts to open the first Langham hotel in Bangkok, located at the historic Customs House site, next to the Chao Phraya River.

This high-end 5-star hotel is set to open in late 2026 with an investment of 6 billion THB.







The Customs House and the old Post Office, both of which are over 130 years old, will be carefully renovated, blending modern luxury with historical significance. A total of 78 rooms will be added to the property. The project aims to preserve the building's cultural heritage while creating a new landmark in the heart of Bangkok.



The Langham, Bangkok will also feature the famous Tang Court restaurant, which has received Michelin 3 stars for its exceptional Cantonese cuisine.

Additionally, Chuan Spa, a premium spa incorporating traditional Chinese medicine, will offer a luxurious wellness experience.

Guests can expect an English-style pub, afternoon tea, and an overall world-class experience.

With its stunning riverside location, The Langham, Bangkok is sure to become a prestigious destination for both locals and international visitors alike.

