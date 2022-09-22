Minister places high hopes on Thammasat AI Centre

Chaiwut said AI technology has high potential as it has impacts on the way of life and business in this digital age. Innovations based on AI technology have been created with massive economic potential, he added.

The DES minister noted that the global AI market is estimated to be worth US$15.7 trillion (565 trillion baht) by 2030.

“I am confident that the Thammasat AI Centre will contribute to the AI ecosystem and further development of the technology with new use cases,” Chaiwut said.

Meanwhile, Thammasat rector Assoc Prof Gasinee Witoonchart said on Thursday that the university was offering AI courses in its undergraduate, postgraduate and doctorate studies in collaboration with more than 60 organisations. The aim is to produce more AI innovators and engineers and improve Thailand’s potential in the field.

She said that in addition to the AI centre, Thammasat also has three new projects — the Medical Valley medical innovation centre at its Pattaya campus, the 88 Sandbox startup ecosystem, and the TU Metaverse as the university’s fifth “campus” in the virtual world.