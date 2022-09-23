Don meets Biden on sidelines of UN General Assembly
Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai met with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Friday.
Don, who doubles as deputy prime minister, was pictured with the US leader and his wife Jill Biden during a reception party for leaders of participating delegations.
A Thai Foreign Ministry source said Don and Biden discussed issues of common interest and confirmed the close ties between their two countries.
Don led the Thai delegation at the General Assembly in New York, where the Russia-Ukraine war and its fallout was the focus of talks among world leaders.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanee Sangrat said on Friday that the Thai delegation discussed migration and population issues with their US counterparts. Thailand was upgraded to tier 2 in the latest US Trafficking in Persons report but does not fully meet minimum standards for eliminating trafficking, according to Washington.
The US side promised to help Thailand boost the ability of its state agencies in dealing with these issues, said Tanee.