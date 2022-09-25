Rayong relies on metaverse to jump on Thailand’s net-zero bandwagon

“Even though the mangrove forest does not offer too many carbon credits, it will still help make people aware of preserving the environment,” he said, adding that the protection of the ecosystem was now a key issue in Rayong.

He added that Rayong City Municipality’s moves are in line with the government’s policy to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2065.

Phusit said the Rayong City Municipality was cooperating with related agencies to study carbon-credit calculations and set up carbon trade roadmaps. He expects the job to take up to two years.

He went on to say that municipality was currently talking to local authorities about the option of planting trees in abandoned areas to create more carbon credits.

“The municipality will also promote the use of electric vehicles in the province,” he said, adding that the first step will be to get motorcycle taxi drivers to use electric motorcycles.