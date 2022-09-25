Rayong relies on metaverse to jump on Thailand’s net-zero bandwagon
Rayong authorities are planning to create a metaverse to develop the province in line with Thailand’s plan to become carbon-neutral by 2050.
Phusit Chaicham, provincial deputy mayor, said this metaverse will help make the province more eco-friendly by allowing residents to share their opinions, organise activities and trade digital tokens and carbon credits. He added that the province’s 500-rai mangrove forest will be included in the carbon-credit trade.
“Even though the mangrove forest does not offer too many carbon credits, it will still help make people aware of preserving the environment,” he said, adding that the protection of the ecosystem was now a key issue in Rayong.
He added that Rayong City Municipality’s moves are in line with the government’s policy to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2065.
Phusit said the Rayong City Municipality was cooperating with related agencies to study carbon-credit calculations and set up carbon trade roadmaps. He expects the job to take up to two years.
He went on to say that municipality was currently talking to local authorities about the option of planting trees in abandoned areas to create more carbon credits.
“The municipality will also promote the use of electric vehicles in the province,” he said, adding that the first step will be to get motorcycle taxi drivers to use electric motorcycles.
Phusit, who is also co-founder of the Rayong City Development (RYCD), went on to say that RYCD has initiated the “Learning City” project to build public awareness of the importance of protecting the environment.
He added that RYCD was in charge of developing the province’s metaverse.
"The company has hired Multiverse Expert to design and develop Rayong’s metaverse," he added.