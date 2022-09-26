Thais generally against regulated use of marijuana, poll finds

The draft, labelled simply “marijuana and hemp” bill, was proposed by the Public Health Ministry which is under the Bhumjaithai Party. If enacted, the bill will regulate the use and sale of cannabis and hemp products after both plants were removed from the list of Category 5 narcotics in early June.

The bill was sent back to an ad hoc House panel for review after Democrat Party joined the opposition in voting against it. Democrat MPs voiced concerns that the bill would promote the recreational use of marijuana.

Though the survey results show that up to 87.27 per cent of the respondents disagree, the question may have been too ambiguous. It is not clear if those who said “no” to “do you agree with the free ganja bill or not?” actually disagree with the bill or recreational use of marijuana. Meanwhile, 10.92 per cent chose “yes”, while 1.81 per cent chose “no comment”.