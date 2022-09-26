Thailand’s digital companies employing Vietnamese to fill skills gap in workforce

The warning came as the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA) revealed the results of a survey showing explosive growth in Thailand’s digital industries.

The “2021 Digital Industry Survey” showed revenue of Thai digital industries grew 25 per cent to 898 billion baht from a year earlier.

But that impressive growth was not being matched by Thailand’s workforce, which is still lagging behind neighbouring countries such as Vietnam in terms of tech workers and developers, said experts.

Pathom Indarodom, of the Digital Council Committee, said Thailand is suffering a significant gap between “infrastructure readiness and people readiness”.

Speaking at a seminar on “The Direction of the Thai Digital Industry: Moving Forward with DEPA", Pathom observed that while Thailand's private sector has invested heavily in digital equipment and systems, it is still short of highly skilled digital workers. To sustain growth, many Thai tech companies end up hiring young Vietnamese workers or partnering with Vietnamese companies, he said.