‘Billy’ murder suspect reinstated as conservation office director
The former chief of Kaeng Krachan National Park, Chaiwat Limlikit-aksorn, has been reinstated to his previous post although he has been charged in court over the disappearance and alleged murder of a Karen rights activist.
Natural Resources and Environment Ministry permanent secretary Jatuporn Buruspat signed the order to reinstate Chaiwat as director of the ninth conservation area management office of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, effective from October 1.
After Chaiwat became a suspect in the case of the disappearance and death of Porlajee “Billy” Rakchongcharoen, he was transferred from the post of office director to an inactive job at the Natural Resources and Environment Permanent Secretariat.
The ministry had issued an order dated April 2, 2021, slapping Chaiwat with graft disciplinary punishment by removing him from government service because he faced charges in the Billy case.
Chaiwat later filed a complaint with the Phetchaburi Administrative Court, alleging that the order was unlawful. On July 27 this year, the court issued an injunction, ordering the ministry to reinstate Chaiwat to his previous post before the court rules in the administrative case.
On Monday, Chaiwat and three other defendants – Bunthan Butsarakham, Thanaset Chaemthet and Kritsanaphong Chitthet – pleaded innocent after they were formally charged in the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases in the Billy case.
The charges include premeditated murder, criminal intimidation with weapons, unlawful detention and concealing a corpse.
On April 17, 2014, Billy, who had been actively campaigning for the rights of Karen villagers to live in Kaeng Krachan park, was last seen when he was detained by Chaiwat and other park officials at the park’s Ma Rew checkpoint.
The checkpoint is located at the main entrance to Bang Klong village.
The court will start the trial on December 26, with inspection of the lists of evidence and witnesses submitted by both sides.