‘Billy’ murder suspect reinstated as conservation office director

After Chaiwat became a suspect in the case of the disappearance and death of Porlajee “Billy” Rakchongcharoen, he was transferred from the post of office director to an inactive job at the Natural Resources and Environment Permanent Secretariat.

The ministry had issued an order dated April 2, 2021, slapping Chaiwat with graft disciplinary punishment by removing him from government service because he faced charges in the Billy case.

Chaiwat later filed a complaint with the Phetchaburi Administrative Court, alleging that the order was unlawful. On July 27 this year, the court issued an injunction, ordering the ministry to reinstate Chaiwat to his previous post before the court rules in the administrative case.