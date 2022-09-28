Cabinet approves THB3.85bn for new Sirijaj building linking two train stations

The new facility will have an elevated walkway linking Siriraj Station on the Orange Line of the MRTA and the Thonburi-Siriraj Station on the Light Red Line of the SRT.

The new medical facility will have services for outpatients and inpatients with a goal to reduce congestion of patients in Siriraj Hospital.

She said the project will lease 7,456 square metres of land from the SRT for 30 years.

An 81-metre-tall building will be built with 15 floors above the ground and three underground floors and with 51,853 square metres of usage area.

The building will have a car park for 79 vehicles and it will take 32 months to complete.

“Now, Siriraj Hospital has 2,100 beds and it has been treating about 3 million patients a year with about 83,000 inpatients a year,” the spokeswoman said.

“The new facility will make it convenient for people to access medical services quickly and will reduce congestion at Siriraj.”