Cabinet approves THB3.85bn for new Sirijaj building linking two train stations
The Cabinet on Tuesday approved a budget of 3.85 billion baht for Siriraj Hospital to build a special medical treatment building linking two electric railway stations.
Speaking to reporters after the weekly Cabinet meeting, deputy government spokeswoman Ratchada Dhnadirek said the budget is divided into three sums – 2.338 billion baht for construction, 1.4 billion baht for procuring medical equipment and items, and 113.01 million baht for paying salaries of new medical personnel to be hired for the new medical facility.
She said 2.552 billion baht would come from the annual budgets for fiscal years 2023-26 and 1.298 billion baht would come from off-budget funding in the form of sponsorship.
The project to build a special medical facility as a one-stop service and best integrated care centre was initiated with cooperation between the Faculty of Medicine of Siriraj Hospital, the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) and the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA).
The three agencies have signed a memorandum of understanding to create a medical facility to link two railway stations of an SRT line and an MRTA line, so that the two stations would become Thailand’s first railway stations synonymous with wellness and public health.
The new facility will have an elevated walkway linking Siriraj Station on the Orange Line of the MRTA and the Thonburi-Siriraj Station on the Light Red Line of the SRT.
The new medical facility will have services for outpatients and inpatients with a goal to reduce congestion of patients in Siriraj Hospital.
She said the project will lease 7,456 square metres of land from the SRT for 30 years.
An 81-metre-tall building will be built with 15 floors above the ground and three underground floors and with 51,853 square metres of usage area.
The building will have a car park for 79 vehicles and it will take 32 months to complete.
“Now, Siriraj Hospital has 2,100 beds and it has been treating about 3 million patients a year with about 83,000 inpatients a year,” the spokeswoman said.
“The new facility will make it convenient for people to access medical services quickly and will reduce congestion at Siriraj.”