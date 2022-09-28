Storm Noru to weaken before entering Thailand tonight, Thurs morning

GISTDA said the storm was expected to weaken into a depression before entering Thailand on Wednesday night or early Thursday.

It said Ubon Ratchathani would be the first to get pounded.

The province has already been hit by heavy rains since Tuesday night.

The National Disaster Warning Centre meanwhile announced that it had been asked by the Ubon Ratchathani disaster prevention and mitigation office to send an M11 code warning of heavy rains to all warning towers in tambons and districts.