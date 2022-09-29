Environmental quality of seas around Thailand mostly good in last eight years

The ministry reported that from 2014 to 2021, the quality of Thai seas was stable and there was not much change.

Regarding the environmental damage caused by oil spills, the ministry reported that there were 44 oil leaks caused by cargo liners, fishing boats, cruise ships, and oil tankers in Rayong and Chonburi provinces.

The ministry also reported that the authorities had removed 443,987 tonnes of garbage from beaches and coastal areas last year. The report blamed plastic bags found in the sea mainly on food delivery services, which had led to increased use of plastic bags.