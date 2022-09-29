20 countries confirm attendance at Asia Pacific Parliamentary Forum in Bangkok next month
Up to 20 member countries and observers have agreed to participate in the 30th Asia Pacific Parliamentary Forum in Bangkok, Parliament President Chuan Leekpai said on Thursday.
The rotating meeting of parliamentary officials is scheduled to be held from October 26 to 28 at Parliament building in Dusit district. This would be the first meeting of the forum since the Covid-19 outbreak.
He added that there was still about a month left for the other eight members and observers to confirm their participation in the meeting.
"However, we must be prepared in advance to ensure that the meeting will be held smoothly," he said.
He added that the meeting would focus on preparation in the post-Covid-19 era as it is still a communicable disease even though the situation has improved.
"The discussion will enable parliamentary officials from many countries to exchange opinions to tackle possible outbreaks in the future," he added.