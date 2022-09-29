Royal Thai Army eyes ending conscription next year

She said those who apply voluntarily to become Army privates will be given extra score for taking exams to become non-commissioned officers or to study in the Army Non-Commissioned Officer School after they have completed their service.

Currently, those who apply to become regular troops must be in service for one year, compared to two years for conscripts.

Patcharin said the voluntary recruitment programme has been a success so far, considering the increased number of voluntary recruits.

This year, the Royal Thai Army recruited 58,330 regular troops — 6,101 of them had applied in advance via the website. She said 21,046 more Thais applied voluntarily on the conscription dates, leaving only 30,646 troops to be conscripted. She said the number of conscripts had reduced from the previous year by 18,749.