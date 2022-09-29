University flight simulator centre takes off as aviation sector begins to soar

Introducing the centre, DPU president Darika Lathapipat said it would enable students, aviation staff and other interested individuals to experience piloting a plane using a simulator.

“The centre also aims to enhance aviation education to keep up with modern technologies,” she said.

The university plans to impart aviation education at the bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral levels, as well as international training courses with other aviation partners, Darika said.

She thanked government and private agencies for their cooperation as the centre needed high investment to get off the ground.