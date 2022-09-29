Air Force promises to reduce closure of air space for parade to greet its new chief

Prapas said the air parade was a tradition to display the Air Force’s might and potential that would be handed over to the new Air Force chief to command.

He said the tradition has been held so that the public and Air Force troops would realise the readiness and potential of the Royal Thai Air Force, which would be a way of boosting the morale of the troops and confidence in the force.

“The Royal Thai Air Force would like to express our utmost apologies for the inconvenience caused to the public. We have considered adjusting the time of the air parade and related details to make the ceremony shorter to reduce the impact on commercial flights and minimise impact on the public,” Prapas said.

During the rehearsal of the air parade on Tuesday, 29 flights at Don Mueang airport were reportedly delayed by 30 to 60 minutes. On September 23, 29 flights were also reportedly delayed by 30 to 60 minutes because of the rehearsal.