Air Force promises to reduce closure of air space for parade to greet its new chief
The Royal Thai Air Force on Thursday said that it would try to minimise the air space closure time over Don Mueang International Airport for a traditional and honorary air parade on Friday to avoid disrupting commercial flight schedules.
Royal Thai Air Force spokesman AM Prapas Sonjaidee on Thursday issued an apology to the public over the planned closure of air space above Don Mueang airport on Friday.
He said the air parade to honour a retiring Air Force chief and welcome the successor has been a long-held tradition.
This year, ACM Napadej Dhupatemiya will retire and hand over the post to ACM Alongkorn Vannarot, now assistant commander-in-chief.
The Royal Thai Air Force had earlier announced it would close the airspace over Don Mueang from 1.45pm to 2.45pm on two rehearsal days on September 23 and 27 and on the real parade day on Friday.
Prapas said the air parade was a tradition to display the Air Force’s might and potential that would be handed over to the new Air Force chief to command.
He said the tradition has been held so that the public and Air Force troops would realise the readiness and potential of the Royal Thai Air Force, which would be a way of boosting the morale of the troops and confidence in the force.
“The Royal Thai Air Force would like to express our utmost apologies for the inconvenience caused to the public. We have considered adjusting the time of the air parade and related details to make the ceremony shorter to reduce the impact on commercial flights and minimise impact on the public,” Prapas said.
During the rehearsal of the air parade on Tuesday, 29 flights at Don Mueang airport were reportedly delayed by 30 to 60 minutes. On September 23, 29 flights were also reportedly delayed by 30 to 60 minutes because of the rehearsal.