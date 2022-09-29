Storm Noru leaves a trail of flooding, lashing several Northeast provinces

Among the provinces affected were Nakhon Ratchasima, Surin, and Nakhon Nayok, which is located just east of Bangkok.

Other northeastern provinces that were hit by the storm between Wednesday night and early Thursday, included Ubon Ratchathani, Amnat Charoen, Si Sa Ket, Roi Et, Yasothon, Kalasin, and Maha Sarakham.

Water levels in the Lam Takong canal of Nakhon Ratchasima rose rapidly following hours of heavy downpour.

The northeastern province’s Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital was partly inundated. Soldiers were dispatched to the hospital to install water pumps and build a wall of sandbags to protect it from water overflowing in the adjacent canal.