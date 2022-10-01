Phuket tourist and service worker test positive for monkeypox
The Public Health Ministry announced on Saturday that Thailand’s ninth and 10th monkeypox patients have been found in Phuket.
The ninth case is a 37-year-old Thai female who works in the service industry, said ministry permanent secretary Dr Opas Karnkawinpong.
She reported that she developed a fever, sore throat, and muscle aches on September 17 before breaking out in a rash that lasted until September 25.
She also said that on September 17 she had met a 54-year-old German male who developed a rash and pustules on his chest a few days later.
She visited a hospital in Phuket and was tested and diagnosed with monkeypox. The Disease Control Department then traced the German male, who was tested and confirmed to be Thailand’s 10th monkeypox case.
Opas urged people to avoid close contact with strangers or those who have a fever or skin rash. He also advised wearing face masks in public, washing hands frequently, eating freshly cooked food, and not touching sick animals.
Monkeypox virus is transmitted by close contact with infected lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding.
Opas said tight monitoring for monkeypox was still in place with a focus on proactive screening in risky areas and speeding up lab tests for faster diagnosis.
Those who come into contact with at-risk groups or people with monkeypox symptoms are urged to visit a hospital to get tested or contact the 1442 hotline.