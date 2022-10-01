Phuket tourist and service worker test positive for monkeypox

She reported that she developed a fever, sore throat, and muscle aches on September 17 before breaking out in a rash that lasted until September 25.

She also said that on September 17 she had met a 54-year-old German male who developed a rash and pustules on his chest a few days later.

She visited a hospital in Phuket and was tested and diagnosed with monkeypox. The Disease Control Department then traced the German male, who was tested and confirmed to be Thailand’s 10th monkeypox case.

Opas urged people to avoid close contact with strangers or those who have a fever or skin rash. He also advised wearing face masks in public, washing hands frequently, eating freshly cooked food, and not touching sick animals.