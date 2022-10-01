New mobile app for 'most accurate' updates, forecasts on weather/water levels
People can now use the ThaiWater mobile application to get the latest updates on water levels and weather in Thailand. The information is gathered from more than 50 agencies and organisations.
Deputy government spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said on Saturday that the app was developed by the Hydro-Informatics Institute (HII), which falls under the Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Ministry.
The goal is to give the public quick access to accurate information, she added.
The app makes available updates and forecasts on rainfall; level of water in dams, reservoirs and major waterbodies; wind speed and storms.
The app provides information on a province-by-province basis and users can mark their “favourite location” for notifications. The ThaiWater mobile app is free of charge for Android and iOS systems.
