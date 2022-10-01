Chai Nat flood rescue drama reveals grim secret

It was later revealed that the monks from Wat Phai Lom were actually carrying the corpse of 98-year-old Phao Thongsa-Ad to the ambulance. Phao had died from old age earlier in the day and the ambulance could not get to his house in Sapphaya district due to heavy flooding.

Chai Nat’s Sapphaya district has been inundated since earlier this week after Chao Phraya Dam began releasing water to prepare for heavy rain expected in the North of Thailand until Monday.

The Thai Meteorological Department said on Friday that heavy rain was being brought in by the tropical storm Noru, which has weakened over Myanmar.

Many areas in Sapphaya district are underwater, including Pho Nang Kham Dock subdistrict where Wat Phai Lom is located. Many households did not have enough time to move their belongings to higher ground, especially those living along the Maharat canal.

On Saturday, acting governor Nathee Montariwat visited flood victims and provided them with survival kits. He has also instructed local officials to strengthen the levee along the Chao Phraya River to prepare for overflows.